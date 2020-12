FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason Men’s Basketball improved to 4-1 on the season after posting a 70-65 win at home on Wednesday against Towson.

Sophomore Josh Oduro led the team in scoring, putting up 19 points and eight rebounds in just their second game back since being off a few weeks due to COIVD-19.

The Patriots will be back on the court Saturday, taking on Norfolk State at home.