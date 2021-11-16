George Mason men’s basketball gets set to take on #20 Maryland Wednesday

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — The George Mason men’s basketball team has started the season off on fire. They are 3-0 and have beaten all three opponents by 20 or more points.

But the competition will get much harder on Wednesday, as the Patriots travel to College Park to take on a nationally ranked Maryland team, who is also 3-0 on the season.

“We were suppose to win our first three games,” said head coach Kim English. “Now we have our first road test that presents a different challenge for our group. I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

“Maryland is a different team compared to the last three teams we have played,” said junior forward Josh Oduro. “They are a nationally ranked team and we are excited to test ourselves against someone of that caliber.”

Oduro (19.3), along with transfers D’Shawn Schwartz (15.3) and DeVon Cooper (13.3) are averaging over 47 points a game as a trio. Devonte Gaines is also adding to the scoring, averaging over ten points and nearly eight rebounds a game. However, the team knows it’s going to take more than just an offensive effort to pull off the upset Wednesday night.

“Our program is built on defense and rebounding,” said English. “Obviously on the road, against a ranked opponent, the margin of error shrinks a bit. We have to be more solid and more sound in our defense, in our rebounding.”

Tough competition is exactly what English wanted for his team before heading into conference play in late December. Wednesday’s matchup will the toughest game of the season to date, and it will also be their first road game of the season.

“We just have to play hard and compete, and do what we do, work on our principles within the game, and try to come out and get the dub,” said graduate transfer DeVon Cooper.

“It’s the most important game of the season, because it’s the next one on our schedule,” said English. “And then after this, we are locked in to James Madison, and then after that we are locked in to Washington, Nevada, South Dakota State, Old Dominion. They all present their own challenges in different ways.”

The upcoming stint of games for George Mason men’s basketball will be a tough stretch. Five straight road games starting with Maryland on Wednesday. Then on Friday, the Patriots will travel to take on James Madison before heading west to take on Washington, Nevada, and South Dakota State in the Sanford Pentagon Crossover Classic (November 22-24).