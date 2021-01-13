George Mason Men’s Basketball gets back in the win column, dominate La Salle 75-42

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It was a combination of many things on Wednesday night for George Mason Men’s Basketball. The team was clicking on all cylinders and found themselves back in the win column with a dominant win over La Salle 75-42.

The team shot 49% from the floor, compared to La Salle’s 26%.

The Patriots got out to a quick 12-5 lead in the first 4 minutes of play. It helped that they only missed one of six shots in that span.

Then, came the defense. AJ Wilson let La Salle know early that it wasn’t going to be an easy road to the basket, getting two monster blocks in the first half. All of a sudden, it was 20-5 Patriots, and they coasted the rest of the way.

Wilson ended with a double-double on the night (15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks), while Josh Oduro (17 points) and Javon Greene (18 points, 7 rebounds) combined for 35.

“Everybody was locked in,” said Greene, who also scored his 1,000th career point tonight. “It was a team effort, and we got the job done.”

“We got out and challenged guys and communicated better,” said head coach Dave Paulsen. “It was just a complete effort, and we need to take it and build upon it.”

George Mason travels to Rhode Island Saturday for another Atlantic-10 matchup before returning back home on Wednesday to take on St. Joseph’s.