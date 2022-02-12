George Mason men’s basketball falls to VCU 85-70 on homecoming weekend

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball had a tough outing on Saturday, as the Patriots fell to the VCU Rams 85-70 on homecoming weekend.

Eagle Bank Arena was filled with over 6,000 fans, the largest crowd in roughly two years, but the team just couldn’t feed off the full potential of their fan base.

The Patriots never held a lead for the entire game. In the first half, Mason came out a little sluggish on offense, shooting 33-percnt from the floor. VCU is known for having a strong defense, but it was their offense that was seeing success, shooting 50-perecent in the first half, and 60-percent in the second half.

“Disappointing outcome,” said head coach Kim English. “Wasn’t proud of our group’s toughness. We didn’t put our best foot forward in that category.”

Junior Forward Josh Oduro had another solid outing, posting a game-high 18 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds. Oduro was one of four Patriot players in double figures.

It was a strong performance by Devonte “Ticket” Gaines as well, especially in the second half. He finished with 16 points (4-8 FG), with three from beyond the arc. Junior Xavier Johnson played another consistent game at the point, scoring 11 points while registering a team-high nine assists.

For the Rams, all five starters posted double figures. Forward Vince Williams and guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. put up 18 points a piece, with Baldwin dishing out a game-high 10 assists.

“We got to play tougher,” said Oduro. “I feel like we didn’t do that today, and VCU did that better.”

George Mason was able to keep things close for the majority of the first half, but struggled in the final minutes, allowing VCU to take a 40-30 lead into halftime. In the second half, Mason trailed by as much as 22 points, and whenever they went on a run, the Rams had the answer.

“We are building it,” said English. “We are not what we are going to be.”

George Mason is back in action on Wednesday, as they head to Philadelphia to take on St. Joseph’s.