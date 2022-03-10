WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Thursday, George Mason men’s basketball saw their season come to a close, falling to Fordham 54-49 in the second round of the Atlantic-10 conference tournament.

“Embarrassing loss, embarrassing ending, but fitting,” said head coach Kim English. “You get what you earn, and for many times this season, we haven’t had the right habits, the right toughness in moments to consistently earn wins.”

First team All-conference selection Josh Oduro finished with a double-double (11pts, 10 reb), but had four fouls for the majority of the second half and only played 29 minutes. Ronald Polite III provided some good minutes off the bench, finishing with 10 points.

For the Rams, it was a dominant game for Chuba Ohams, scoring a game-high 20 points to go along with a game-high 16 rebounds. Fordham doubled their shooting percentage in the second half, shooting 42-percent compared to a measly 23-percent in the first half.

“It’s tough and it hurts,” said Oduro. “We fought to the level of our preparation. We are going to bounce back next season.

George Mason finishes the season 14-16, losing nine of their last 12 games. An up and down year for the Patriots, with plenty of lessons to learn, even for Coach English.

“You got to go through it,” said English. “It’s a lot of feel. I’ve learned a ton and I’m really just excited about where our program is going. Frustrating season, incredibly frustrating, but of all my frustrating nights of watching film, I always have a chuckle of encouragement knowing where we are going to be.”