George Mason Men’s Basketball falls off in second half, lose to Rhode Island 80-60

KINGSTON, Ri (WDVM) — George Mason went into the locker room at halftime tied with Rhode Island, but the team could not put a second half together as the Rams pull away to win 80-60.

The Patriots ended the game shooting 1-11 from the floor.

Jordan Miller was dominant for the Patriots, having a game-high 22 points, but it just wasn’t enough.

“In the first half, we were plus one on the glass,” said Patriot Freshman Tyler Kolek. “The second half, we were minus nine on the glass.”

“Foul trouble for AJ [Wilson] and Josh [Oduro] put more strain on our other guys in the rotation,” said George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen.

The Patriots will be back at home on Wednesday for another Atlantic-10 matchup against St. Joseph’s.

