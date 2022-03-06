FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, George Mason men’s basketball wrapped up their regular season schedule at home, but fell in a thriller to Massachusetts 83-80 in overtime on senior day.

“It became an offensive game, and for us in the second half, a bad offensive game, and they came away victorious,” said head coach Kim English.

The Patriots had four players in double figures. Graduate students D’Shawn Schwartz and DeVon Cooper led the way with 21 and 19 points respectfully, while junior Josh Oduro had 16 points, and junior Devonte Gaines had 11.

The team shot 54-percent from the floor in the first half, and was able to jump out to an 8-point lead heading into the break. However, the second half was the opposite, shooting 33-percent compared to 48-percent for UMass. In OT, George Mason was 3-3 from beyond the arc, but shot 1-10 from inside.

On the boards, the Patriots were outrebounded on the offensive (17-11) and defensive (28-24) side, something the team usually dominates in.

“They out rebounded us,” said Schwartz. “A lot of own boards and that’s an area that we need to look ourselves in the mirror and make sure that we handle before we go into tournament play.”

For UMass, Noah Fernandes had a game-high 28 points, with teammate Rich Kelly adding 20 to be the only two scorers in double figures.

Now that the regular season is over for George Mason, they can turn their attention to the Atlantic-10 conference tournament. The Patriots will be the 9-seed, and will play 8-seed Fordham on Thursday.

“Our record is 0-0 now,” said Schwartz. “We’re headed into tournament play and we know we can hang with anybody in the league. We got to have the mindset of winning on the defensive end and that’s how we are going to get it done and get wins.”

“We can beat anyone, but we can lose to anyone,” said English. That’s who we are. This season can go as long as the group wants it to or it could be 40 minutes.”

Tip off for Thursday’s second round A-10 Tournament game against Fordham is scheduled for 12pm at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.