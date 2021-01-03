George Mason Men’s Basketball comes up short on comeback, lose 74-65

DAYTON, Ohio (WDVM) — George Mason Men’s Basketball came up just short on a comeback win on Saturday, as they lose their third game of the season to Dayton 74-65.

The Patriots found themselves down as much as 18 in the first half, and looked like it was going to be an easy win for the Flyers.

However, George Mason came back strong at the start of the second half to make things close down the stretch.

“Being down 18, I feel like we just reverted back to what we have been preaching this whole time, and that is chipping away, being down less and less every media timeout.

Four players for the Patriots scored in the double digits. Once again, another impressive performance by Freshman Tyler Kolek, who led the team in points with 16.

George Mason returns home Wednesday to take on VCU.