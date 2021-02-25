George Mason men’s basketball comes back to beat George Washington in Revolutionary Rivalry game

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — In the first and last Revolutionary Rivalry of the season, George Mason and George Washington did not disappoint, as the Patriots stormed back in the second half to win 63-58 over the Colonials.

GW was looking to end the Patriots’ winning streak in just their second game in a month, and they started off strong. The Colonials shot over 60-percent from the floor in the first half and cruised out to a 13 point lead at the break.

The Patriots shot under 25-percent in the first half, and ended the game shooting 30-percent compared to GW’s 46-percent. The difference maker was the offensive rebounding, as George Mason had 23 offensive rebounds to the Colonials’ four.

Eight players total scored in double digits, four from each team. Ricky Lindo Jr. ended with a double-double for the Colonials, scoring 12 and snagging 14 rebounds. James Bishop led the team with 15 points on the night.

For the Patriots, Jordan Miller (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Josh Oduro (11 points, 10 rebounds) found themselves ending with a double-double. Freshman Tyler Kolek led the team with a game-high 16 points.

“I think a year ago, we wouldn’t have come back in the second half,” said George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen. “I think that is a sign of maturity and I’m pleased and proud of our guys in this victory.”

Both George Mason and George Washington finish their seasons this weekend, and then it is off to Richmond next week for the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament.

“We are trying to build some momentum heading into the tournament,” said Patriot junior Jordan Miller. “Every win at this point helps us build that momentum and we are looking to make a run.”