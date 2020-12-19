George Mason Men’s Basketball coach comments about being off due to COVID-19

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — It has been quite some time since George Mason Men’s Basketball has competed in a basketball game. How long? Well, their last game was November 28.

The team was finally back at practice this week and will be back in action on Monday against VMI.

It would be an understatement to say it was tough to go weeks without practicing and competition.

“The 14 days of quarantine were brutal,” said head coach Dave Paulsen. “I think 14 days of forced inactivity would be hard for anyone. But, when you are an athlete, a Division I athlete, and you are use to getting out and competing and exercising, and not be able to do it was really challenging.”