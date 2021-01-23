George Mason Men’s Basketball beats St. Joseph’s on the road 71-62

PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WDVM) — The last time George Mason and St. Joseph’s met, it was a thriller. A double overtime win for the Patriots. This time, the game ended in regulation.

George Mason was able to get out to a commanding 32-24 first half lead, and coasted the rest of the way to a 71-62 victory.

Junior Jordan Miller led the team with 18 points. Javon Greene was a menace from three, having four on the day. The team was able to cut the Hawks three points made in half this time around compared to Wednesday’s game, and it made all the difference.

“It’s tough playing a team twice,” said Miller. “You got to really lock in on what you saw before. I think we did a good job today and it just shows a lot of grit and toughness for us.”

The Patriots are back at home Wednesday for the Revolutionary Rivalry against George Washington.