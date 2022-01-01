George Mason men’s basketball back on court Saturday, HC Kim English talks about playing through postponements, cancellations

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — George Mason men’s basketball was back on the court Saturday, as they traveled to take on #6 Kansas.

It wasn’t the outcome the Patriots were hoping for, but they held their own against the Jayhawks, falling late 76-67. However, it was their first game since December 21.

The team’s December 23 game versus Coppin State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Then the team’s replacement game against #24 Wisconsin (on the same day) was canceled for the same reason.

Earlier in the week, the Atlantic-10 postponed their opening conference games on December 30 and January 1, which is why George Mason played Kansas.

It’s been a tough couple of years for sporting teams, specifically college basketball. In the spring of 2020, March Madness was canceled. Then, in last year’s season, their was limited fans and a bunch of protocols. Now, in the 2021-2022 season, we have already seen games canceled/postponed.

“It’s a global pandemic,” said George Mason men’s basketball head coach Kim English. “We are trying to live our lives through it. Our guys don’t have apartments, wives and kids, jobs, and they don’t have any money. They have basketball. Basketball is what they have. So, I feel for the kids.”

The Patriots will hope to kick off their Atlantic-10 conference schedule at home on Wednesday against Rhode Island.