Game of the week preview: Walter Johnson vs. Northwest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – In the WDVM Sports Connection game of the week vote, with a total tally of around 10,000 votes, Walter Johnson (3-1) vs. Northwest (4-0) earned a majority of those votes.

In four games this season, Northwest has outscored its opponents 139-9.

“A lot of people doubted us from the Spring season,” Northwest senior cornerback Derick Adames said. “With the beautiful defensive coordinator that we’ve got, and the beautiful coaching staff we’ve got, I feel like our defense is really stopping every offense we’ve come across.”

Last week, Northwest beat Richard Montgomery 29-9.

“Coach [Travis] Hawkins has done a great job over there,” Walter Johnson football head coach Larry Hurd Jr. said. “The enthusiasm, everything they’ve got going over there is very positive. They’re defense has been outstanding all year, they’ve got huge playmakers on the outside on offense. So we’ve got our hands full.”

The Jaguars defense will be tested Friday against Walter Johnson.

“They’re a very well coached football team and I let my guys know that,” Hawkins said. “They are a team that loves to throw the ball, so this week, we will be tested in the air.”

Wildcats senior quarterback Will Gardner has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season.

“We got a good group of guys, really talented, really high level,” Gardner said. “So I feel like they’ve also helped elevate the group and just as a whole, we just move really well as a unit I believe.”

Since Northwest and WJ are both in the 4A West region, the game could have playoff implications down the road.

“We’re just taking it day by day and making sure that we’re practicing well and ready to go on Friday night,” Hawkins said.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at Northwest.

“They’re gonna be very excited, they’re gonna be pumped up,” Hurd said. “This is what they do at their place and we’ve gotta match that intensity and emotion.”