Game of the week preview: Northwest vs. Sherwood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – In five games this season, the undefeated Northwest high school football team has outscored its opponents, 213-9.

“They just come out day in and day out ready to go,” Northwest head coach Travis Hawkins said. “The little golden nuggets, I call them, I give them throughout the week on how to prepare for a team, I can tell that they’re really studying those and Friday they just come out and they’re ready to play.”

Last week, the Jaguars beat Walter Johnson, 74-0. In the first six minutes of the game, they returned two interceptions for touchdowns and scored a punt return for a touchdown – before the offense even stepped on the field.

This week, Northwest (5-0) will clash with Sherwood (5-0) in a battle of two of the top teams in Montgomery County.

The game could prove to be Northwest’s toughest test so far.

“Well you know they do have a good o-line, they said that they’re gonna run the ball down our throats.” Northwest freshman cornerback Anthony Gengarella, who has three interceptions this season and scored on a pick six touchdown against the Wildcats, said. “I don’t believe that, but it will be a challenge. We have to come out like we always do and play our game and if we play our game we should win.”

The Warriors have won seven straight games, dating back to the shortened spring season. They’re hoping to prove that they belong in the upper echelon of the county alongside Northwest and Quince Orchard.

“When you look at a Northwest and you look at a Quince Orchard, you look at these schools that have won recent championships,” Sherwood football head coach Andrew Fields said. “It’s certainly an opportunity for kids and community to kind of see where we are. By no means will this game define us win or lose.”

Friday night will also be senior night in Sandy Spring. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

“It’s definitely gonna be a test. It’s definitely gonna be the big exam,” Sherwood senior quarterback Anthony Comeau said. “We can’t make mistakes against this team. This is a really good team, they can take advantage of it when they have the ball in their hands. So we gotta keep the ball in our hands and we can’t make mistakes.”

