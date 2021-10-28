Game of the Week Preview: Hagerstown Gridiron Championship Classic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Hagerstown Gridiron Championship Classic will be featured as our final “Game of the Week” for the regular season. The South Hagerstown Rebels (4-4) will travel to take on the North Hagerstown Hubs (2-6).

According to a press release from the City of Hagerstown, Mayor Emily Keller will present the winning team with the Hagerstown Gridiron Championship Trophy. Additionally, a Most Valuable Player will be selected from each team. Each MVP will be awarded a $250 scholarship and will be recognized at the November 23rd Mayor & Council meeting.

The Rebels are looking to bounce back after a tough 34-21 loss on the road to Boonsboro; a game they lost because of mistimed turnovers, and penalties that cost their lead.

“With our loss last week its kind of been one of those things where its like, we have to reiterate on some of the small things and be able to come back and just punch.” said senior Corey Koharski.

“They know what’s at stake and I think they are going to be ready.” said Head Coach Dave Lawrence, “They’ve had more energy this week and we’re just hoping to get better everyday and on the game on Friday to just go out there and give it our best.”

For the home team, the North Hagerstown Hubs, injuries and issues related to COVID cost them key players throughout the season. Head Coach Greg Stains said he wishes he could change that, but admires the resiliency of his young players to step up, and learn those new positions, and compete for the team.

The Hubs have stumbled their way to a 2-6 record in the season, but have a chance to put on a show for a large home crowd, ahead of the playoffs next week.

“I’m pumped. Last season when we went to south we didn’t have too many fans because of COVID. Now that we have fans, and it’s at home. Makes it even better.” said senior quarterback Marc Buckley.

“They know each other, they know the kids across town, and the kids across town know us.” said Head Coach Greg Stains. “They have that interpersonal relationship, and really driving for, and really pushes them to be prepared the best they can.”

The game kicks off on Friday, October 29th, at 6pm.