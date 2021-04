GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Gaithersburg high school boys soccer team topped Watkins Mill on Friday, 4-2.

Gaithersburg led 1-0 at the half and earned a two goal lead when they went up 3-1 in the second half. The Trojans put the game away with a stop and a goal at the last second.

With the win, Gaithersburg improved to 3-1 on the season. They will finish their season on Wednesday at Damascus. With the loss, Watkins Mill finished its season with a 1-3-1 record.