Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Local professor named 2020 West Virginia Mother of the Year
Video
Montgomery County officials introduce COPE, an opioid prevention tool
Video
Maryland representative pushes to restore funding to Fort Detrick
Video
County Executive Gardner introduces Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Area plan
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Watch ‘n’ Win Sweepstakes
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gaels get one over St. James
Sports
by:
Grace Grill
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 12:26 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 12:26 AM EST
HAGERSTOWN, Md.
Final: St. Maria Goretti 85, St. James 57
Trending Stories
Montgomery County supports DC statehood with upcoming resolution
Video
City signs agreement to allow expansion of fiber-optics
Video
Armed robbery: composite sketches of suspects released
Video
Hagerstown community discusses issues with mayor, council and police chief
Weather
Tweets by WDVMTV