Gaels get one over St. James

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are set to add veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core as they close in on the franchise's first trip to the playoffs in four years.

Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, has agreed to sign with the Mavericks after taking a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Monday night.