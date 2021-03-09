Frese coaching with extra motivation as Terps prepare for Big Ten tourney

On Thursday, February 4, Maryland women’s basketball head coach won her 499th game with the Terps, tying her predecessor Chris Weller for the program’s wins record.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday, Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese called the postseason – a new season. The Terps are hoping their success will continue into that “new season,” through March, and into April.

The women’s Big Ten tournament begins Tuesday and Frese, who was named the conference coach of the year earlier in the week, has a lot to reflect on.

Despite losing all five starts from the 2019-2020 season, Maryland finished the regular season 21-2 and as Big Ten regular season champions – all during a pandemic.

And Frese revealed to reporters Tuesday that she is coaching with extra motivation, trying to win on the court, while also making her father proud. She says her father is battling prostate cancer.

“He’s taught us so many lessons and just that level of resiliency and the toughness that we’re watching him battle through is pretty incredible,” Frese said. “So I’m just really grateful obviously for this team and our players. Because they bring it every single day and that’s exactly what my dad exemplifies.”

Maryland will face the winner of Wednesday’s second round matchup between No. 8 seed Nebraska and No. 9 Minnesota. The Cornhuskers and Golden Gophers will face off at 11 a.m. Maryland beat Nebraska by 22 points in February and Minnesota by 17 on the road in January and by 32 at the Xfinity Center several weeks ago.

The Terps’ game will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday.