Fredericksburg Nationals Manager, Tripp Keister, talks new ballpark, season being postponed + more

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Tripp Keister is the manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals, previously known as the Potomac Nationals.

The minor league season has been suspended since mid March and the franchise was to debut this week at their new ballpark in Fredericksburg against the Frederick Keys.

On Friday, via a Zoom call, Grace Grill caught up with Tripp to talk about the move to Fredericksburg, what his new normal looks like, what he thinks will happen with baseball this season, plus more!