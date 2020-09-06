Fredericksburg Nationals host Derby Day at the Ballpark

FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WDVM) — The Fredericksburg Nationals hosted a Derby Day at the Ballpark Saturday.

Fans of the Kentucky Derby crowded the stands, watching the big race on the big screen at the park. People came dressed in their Derby outfits, including the big derby hats, ate some ballpark food, and most importantly, bet on which horse they thought would win. A fun day for the community and the Fredericksburg Nationals.

“Ever since the baseball season was canceled, we’ve been working hard to be able to use this awesome new facility and way that we can,” said Nick Hall, Executive Vice President/General Manager for the Fredericksburg Nationals. “It’s a lot of fun to see everybody wear their big hats, wear their bright clothing… It’s good to see people getting on the spirit of having fun.”