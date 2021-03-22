Frederick’s Makayla Daniels is ready for March, hopes for deep run with Arkansas Razorbacks

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Monday, the #4 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks will take the court in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, for their first round matchup against #13 Wright State.

On that court, former Frederick Cadet Makayla Daniels, will suit up for the Razorbacks, in what she hopes is a long run in the tournament.

“”I think a lot of teams may underestimate us, or feel like we’re undersized so they could take advantage of that. But I think we’ll make a good run.” said Makayla Daniels, when asked about her team’s chances in March.

In an interview with WDVM’s Allif Karim, Makayla revealed that her biggest jump in her game, has come in her confidence on the court.

“My confidence didn’t have anything to do with anyone else last year, except myself.” said Makayla, “My teammates believed in me, my coaches believed in me, but it was more within myself. I didn’t believe I could play at this level. But then I kind of had the summer to get in the gym with my teammates, compete, and just – them reassuring me, ‘You can do this.’. So, my confidence has changed so much; just being in the gym more, learning a lot more. Watching a lot more film. I’ve improved in those areas, and just kind of paying attention to the game more.”

Makayla is one of three former Frederick County basketball all-stars, that will be suiting up for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament; the list includes Kendall Bresee, Makayla Daniels, and Saylor Poffenbarger.

Watch the full interview with Makayla below: