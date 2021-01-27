Frederick YMCA will host girls high school basketball league, starting first weekend in February

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite a shortened high school basketball season, through Frederick County Public Schools; girls basketball teams can enjoy another outlet during the season and beyond, as the YMCA in Frederick County will host an all-girls basketball league, starting the first weekend of February.

“There’s a huge need for kids to get inside a gymnasium, to see one another, and to get exercise, and compete. And so that’s what we’re providing them opportunity to do.” said Josh Henson, Sports Director of the Frederick YMCA.

This league will operate for 10 weeks, with a nine week regular season schedule, and the final weekend will have playoffs.

Eight varsity teams, and seven junior varsity teams from the county will be competing in this league. Junior varsity teams will play on Saturdays, while the varsity teams will play on Sunday.

This league is not affiliated with officially sanctioned high school teams in the county, and nor will any of the coaches from all the high schools, participate in this league as well.

“We had an in-house league in November, and December, and we were very successful and had good participation.” said Josh Henson, when asked about the idea behind hosting a league during the winter sports season. “In seeing that the league, for the high school girls was very – very low chance of it happening, we saw an opportunity and we approached the opportunity and decided to host the league here.”