Frederick Keys release 2021 schedule for inaugural MLB Draft League season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Keys announced their inaugural 2021 season schedule, for the MLB Draft League. This league will be comprised of seven teams; Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears, the Williamsport Crosscutters, and the Frederick Keys.

The Keys will start their season on the road on May 24th, before they come home for a two-game homestand against the West Virginia Black Bears on May 26th. The season itself will have 34 home games, in a 68 game total season.

“Over the past year this terrible and tragic pandemic has definitely presented many challenges and hardships for all us in our attempt to live anywhere close to a normal life. The health and safety of our fans, attendees, and the community at large is certainly paramount and our top priority moving forward for 2021,” said Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis. “The Keys will be strictly following all CDC guidelines, protocols, and safety measures to produce and insure the safest possible experience for all involved while also following and adhering to all executive orders and relating restrictions as per Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, and City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor.”

“This season we plan to create the same exciting family friendly environment Keys fans have come accustomed to the last 32 years.” Says Keys Director of Marketing Maci Hill.

A full promotional schedule for the Frederick Keys will be announced at a later date.

The Frederick Keys will no longer be affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles, as part of a new Major League Baseball deal; that scaled back ties with 42 different minor league teams.