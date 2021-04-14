Frederick Keys promote Andrew Klein as GM, bring in Derrick Mays as Manager ahead of inaugural MLB Draft League season

Get to know both Andrew, and Derrick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Keys announced, on Monday, the promotion of Andrew Klein as General Manager of the ballclub. Andrew will step in, replacing long-time General Manager Dave Ziedelis; who will be continuing his career as the new Executive Director of Visit Frederick.

Andrew has been a part of the organization since 2017, coming in as the Director of Sponsorship. He has served as the Assistant GM of Sales, since January of 2019.

“Its extremely special,” Klein said in a statement from the team. “This is something that I’ve worked towards throughout my entire career. Having been in Frederick for the last half of a decade, I know that this is a high-quality organization and how much the community supports the Keys.”

In 2011, he interned with the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Team, the Double-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners, as a Stadium Operations Intern. He then spent two seasons in Pasco, WA with the Tri-City Dust Devils, the High-A affiliate for the Los Angeles Angels, first as an Account Executive before being promoted to Group Sales Manager for the 2013 season. Klein then joined the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple A-affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, in 2013, where he remained for three seasons as an Account Executive.

WDVM’s Allif Karim spoke with Andrew Klein, and touched on a number of topics:

How this promotion feels?

What is the message for fans worried about the new-look Keys?

What are the next steps leading up to the start of the season?

What kind of protocols are in place for COVID-19?

Ticket information for fans, and who gets priority

What does success mean for him, in this new season?

You can watch the full interview below:

Along with the Andrew Klein’s promotion, the Frederick Keys also announced the hiring of Derrick May, as the Manager for the team, in their inaugural MLB Draft League season.

“I am honored to be picked to manage in the MLB Draft League and excited that I have an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of aspiring professional players on the field and off,” May said in a statement from the team. “As I look back when I first started my professional career, I wished I knew the things I know now. So, to pass along the things I’ve learned that could potentially impact players’ futures is very gratifying to me.”

May brings with him plenty of experience at the playing, and coaching level. He had a ten-year professional career, including a stint with the Baltimore Orioles back in 1999. That career also included stops with the Chicago Cubs (1990-94), Milwaukee Brewers (1995), Houston Astros (1995-96), Philadelphia Phillies (1997), and Montreal Expos (1998). May was drafted No. 9 overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 1986 draft. He appeared in 797 MLB games boasting a .271 batting average with 52 home runs and 310 RBIs.

WDVM’s Allif Karim spoke with Derrick May about his new role, and touched on these topics:

What this role means for him?

The challenges leading a team like this would mean, in this unique league.

Juggling success for the ballclub, versus developing the young guys

His history with the Orioles

How does he define success?

You can watch the full interview below:

The Keys season is slated to start on May 24 with a trip to Trenton. Play will open up at Nymeo field on May 26 with a two-game set against West Virginia.