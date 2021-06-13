Frederick Keys pick up their first win of the season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – After fourteen losses, and two tie games; fans at Nymeo Field got to witness the first win of the Frederick Key’s season; in commanding fashion.

The Keys combined for 12 hits, and nine runs; the most in the season for them in each category.

Tyler Doanes drove home Dominique Collie, to bring up the Key’s first run of the game, and would tie the score at 1-1.

The Keys would make a statement in the fourth inning, bursting through for a 7-1 lead; before the Mahoning Valley Scrappers would make their attempt at a comeback.

The Scrappers gave the home crowd a proper scare, or whatever the British say; in the 6th, and 7th inning to cut Frederick’s lead 9-7.

According to the Frederick Key’s press release, Frederick looked to newcomer Adam McKillican in the 9th inning to slam the door. McKillican was able to pitch a 1-2-3 9th with a dramatic strike out against Sam Crail to end the game.