Frederick Keys get first full game in after home opener was rained out

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Keys tied the West Virginia Blacks Bears Thursday night 5-5 in what was the team’s first full game played at Nymeo Field this season and since 2019.

It was also the first tie in MLB Draft League history.

West Virginia got on the board early in the first inning with a Ranko Stevanovich home run that he sent over the right field wall.

The Black Bears carried a one run lead through five and a half innings before the keys exploded in the the 6th starting with a lead off home run by Nick Hernandez to tie it 1-1.

Frederick would take a 3-1 after Dominique Collie sent one to deep left with bases loaded and would eventually score two more to their lead to carry a 5-1 lead into the 7th inning.

The Black Bears would score three in the 8th inning and another in the 9th which resulted in a 5-5 final score.

The keys will finish out the month of May on the road at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and at State College.