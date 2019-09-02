Frederick Keys First Baseman, J.C. Escarra, Throws Strikes

FREDERICK, Md.

J.C. Escarra plays first base for the Frederick Keys.

He faces pitchers each night that are looking to strike him out, but off the field, it’s Escarra who is the one throwing the strikes.

Escarra has bowled his whole life but really got into it in Sarasota, FL where the Oriole’s have their spring training.

“It was just 10 baseball players going on Tuesday nights to have a good time.”

Over the years, he has picked up a real knack for the game. And as fate would have it, when he arrived in Frederick, his host Dad was a fellow bowler himself, and even hooked Escarra up with his own personal bowling ball that he had molded to his hand.

“He’s the one that hooked me up with the ball. I never had my own ball before. He gave me one of his used ones and I took it here and got my hand molded to it, and you know after that, bought the shoes, bought the bag and I’m ready to go.”

And he goes whenever he can.

“When I’m back home, I probably go every single week, but now, during the season, I can only go on my off days and you know, I always try to see if our hotel is close by to a bowling rink so I can bowl whenever I can.”

His teammates will even tell you that he’s the guy to beat.

“He’s pretty good. He’s kind of the real deal,” said Keys pitcher David Lebron. Keys outfielder Robert Neustrom even added “We bowl every week down in Sarasota and he was lights out. Easily the best bowler I’ve ever seen.”

