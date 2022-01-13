Frederick Keys announce new ownership group

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – According to a press release from Attain Sports and Entertainment, the organization has announced it has purchased the Frederick Keys, and the Bowie Baysoxs effective January 1st, 2022, from previous owner, Ken Young.

“As a Maryland resident of more than 30 years, I have deep roots in the region and am excited by the opportunity to bring next-level baseball experiences to our area,” said Baroni in a statement from Attain. “Throughout my career, I’ve had a passion for building great teams, and this is a natural extension of that focus. The Baysox and Keys offer a pipeline opportunity to the Major Leagues and continue the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families and communities. It’s about building teams and serving the players and fans, and that resonates with me.”

The Keys will enter their second season in the MLB Draft League, after finishing their season 18-32-6. Former owner Ken Young will still maintain ownership of the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Biloxi Shuckers, and the Norfolk Tide.

“It’s not just about baseball, it’s about providing family fun entertainment—Attain Sports and Entertainment understands that and is positioned to invest in the Baysox and Keys to further enhance the teams’ impact on their communities and fans,” said Young in the statement. “I am confident that the teams are in great hands with Greg and Rich, each of whom bring a proven track record of success throughout their impressive careers. I’m excited to watch them build on the momentum that we’ve created.”

The 2022 season for the Keys will begin at home on June 2nd, at 7pm against the Trenton Thunder.

This story will be updated.