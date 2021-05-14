Frederick Keys announce 100% capacity for the 2021 season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Keys announced this Friday afternoon, they would open Nymeo Field at 100 percent capacity, for the 2021 season.

This announcement comes from the organization, following Governor Larry Hogan’s press briefing on May 12th, where he said he would lift indoor, and outdoor COVID restrictions, effective May 15th.

“We are excited to open up to 100% capacity giving as many fans as possible the opportunity to come to a Keys game this summer,” GM Andrew Klein said in a press release from the team. “Our goal every season is to pack Nymeo Field and give fans a baseball experience they won’t forget. We thank Frederick County for helping us to get to this point. Most importantly we thank our fans for working with county and state guidelines over the last year so we can now feel a return to normalcy in 2021.”

Opening Night will commence on May 26th, for the Keys, with 100% capacity. The goal was to originally have 50% capacity, based on Governor Hogan’s previously placed restrictions. The ball club will still host Keys Fest on May 22nd, which will make it the first full capacity event at Nymeo Stadium, since the 2019 season.

Masks will still be required within the stadium, while fans are not eating, or drinking. Staff members will be wearing masks at all times; and the organization will follow mask guidelines, set in place by Frederick County, and the state of Maryland.

Tickets for games May 26 through June 13 are on sale now. The Keys will host their Media Day on May 23rd.