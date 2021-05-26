Frederick Keys, and their fans get a rain check; short end to the days festivities

The final scene at Nymeo Field, at the end of the Keys’ postponed home opener.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – General Manager Andrew Klein stepped towards the front gates, checking with his staff if everyone had all their responsibilities in order; running tirelessly to make sure the Frederick Keys home opener was as close to perfect as possible.

KEYS ⚾️: “Ladies and gentlemen, all gates are open..”



Fans are BACK, @FrederickKeys home opener tonight! First pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM. @WDVMSports @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/N2rSFM2UnU — Allif Karim (@AllifKarim) May 26, 2021

When the gates were opened, fans poured in droves; checking their tickets, picking up their programs, and making their way over to one of the many concession stands opened to the public. The Keys were operating at 100% capacity; and you could slowly see what full capacity looked like.

With the game itself, it didn’t take long for the fans to find their voices, and root for the new look Frederick Keys; who are now one of the six original members of the MLB Draft League.

Cy Kerber would run in for the first score at Nymeo Field, since September 2019; off a one-run RBI single to left field from Rene Lastres.

The Keys would end up scoring two more times; before a thunderstorm burst through the area, flooding the outfield, and forcing a rain delay.

The game would end up being called, and fans would have to begrudgingly make their way back to their cars, putting an end to the days festivites.

Fans can enjoy some respite; tickets for the home opener can be exchanged at the Ticket Office for the Frederick Keys, and fans can exchange it for any home game this season.

Plus, the Keys are back at Nymeo Field, against the West Virginia Black Bears, at 6:30 PM.