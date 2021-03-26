Frederick High School win at home versus Tuscorora

Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — We start this game in the second half with Frederick in the lead 14 to 7.

However that change quickly as the third quarter went underway with Frederick’s Andrew Cramer full team rush to the goal line tie the game up 14 to 14. Frederick had something to say about that Taejon Anderson finds the hole in the defense and breaks free for the touchdown for frederick.

Tuscarora still work to tie again gets a good pass to Kevin Rojas who chews up a ton of yards on the left side of the field. Tuscarora closer to the goal line however Frederick gets a interception Demetrius Mcintyre picks up this one ending the game for Tuscarora.

Frederick wins this game 20 to 14.