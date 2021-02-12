Frederick girl’s basketball dominate at home, beat Walkersville 68-40

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick girl’s basketball team end up taking their last home game, this time beating Walkersville 68-40.
The Cadets led 35-23 at halftime, coming out strong with a Rose Bubakar triple to start the third quarter.
