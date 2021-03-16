Frederick County well represented in NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick County, Maryland will be well represented in this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, as three former county all-stars will look to make their mark in March.

Mount St. Mary’s Kendall Bresee, Arkansas’ Makayla Daniels, and UConn’s Saylor Poffenbarger all share one thing in common, they played basketball in the Frederick County. In fact, all of them shared space in the local basketball scene within the last seven years.

Kendall Bresee, who was just named the Northeast Conference’s (NEC) Player of the Year, is a former Urbana Hawk, who scored over 1,000 points within two seasons with the Hawks. She led the team to a 3A state title appearance in 2015, and is a Maryland All-State First Team selection from her senior year. She is also a former two-time Frederick County Player of the Year recipient.

Makayla Daniel’s name is synonymous with the Frederick Cadets. A former Miss Maryland Basketball recipient, she is the high school’s all-time leading scorer (both boy’s and girl’s), and a three-time 3A state champion.

The most recent addition to the college basketball ranks, Saylor Poffenbarger, made her name as a four-year varsity starter with the Middletown Knights. The COVID-19 pandemic affected her last two seasons in high school basketball, but she still walked away as a two-time Frederick County Player of the Year winner, two-time First Team All-State, 2020 Miss Maryland Basketball, and ranked as the No. 30th recruit in her graduating class.

Mount’s Kendall Bresee will play Maryland University on Monday at 4 PM EST, on ESPN. Arkansas’ Makayla Daniels will play Wright State in the NCAA Tournament, on Monday at 1 PM EST, on ESPN. And UConn’s Saylor Poffenbarger will play High Point on Sunday at 8 PM EST, on ESPN.