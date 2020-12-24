Frederick County delays start of winter sports season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland has pushed back the start of their winter sports season; because of rising COVID-19 metrics in the county.

The winter season, which features basketball, wrestling swimming and diving and indoor track and field, was scheduled to begin on January 4th, but will now begin on January 19th — if the health metrics allow for it to safely happen. This will also affect the amount of time available for competition, which will go from six weeks to four weeks.

The other seasons will not be affected, as practice for the Fall season is scheduled to begin on the same day the winter season is over; on February 13th, and competition will conclude after six weeks on April 17th. And then the spring season will play out from April 17th to June 19th.

This announcement was made as Frederick County reported its highest one-day total of new coronavirus infections (189) on Wednesday and related hospitalizations across the state approached their all-time high (1,776).