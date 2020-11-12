Frederick County Board of Education approves update in Return to Play plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – In a 4-2-1 vote, the Frederick County Board of Education approves the Return to Play Committee’s update to their plan for high school sports. These updates, and decisions made afterwards, depend on the information reported by the county’s health department, and the trends related to COVID-19 in Frederick County.

According to this new plan, winter sports would begin with first official practice date on December 7th, and competition beginning January 4th. Fall sports would begin practicing February 13th, 2021 and competition would begin March 5th; and spring sports would begin practice April 17th, and competition would begin May 7th.

Each season would have only six weeks of competition, and highlighted in their agenda, that the December 7th plan from the MPSSAA is the only option for school systems to have a winter competition. Competition would only be between schools in Frederick County, and there would be no multi-team events (no more than two teams). There will also be no joint practices with other schools and inter-school scrimmages.

Face coverings must be worn at all times in schools, and coaches, spectators, and game staff must wear face coverings at all times during indoor and outdoor competition.

The Frederick County Health Department is responsible for conducting contact tracing in the county and in coordination with the Maryland Department of Health and Frederick County Public Schools, to approve the updated guidelines set in place by the Return to Play Committee.

In a statement from Brad Young, President of the Board of Education of Frederick County:

“Tonight the Board of Education for Frederick County approved the return to play committee’s recommendation to adopt the proposed schedule of starting winter sports in December. The recommendation gives the Superintendent the authority to make decisions to approve or deny play based upon the metrics in the county at the time. She will work with the Frederick County Health Department to decide if it is safe to play or if it is not. The schedule for all sports is listed on Board docs.”