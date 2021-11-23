Frederick Cadets focused on stopping the run against Linganore

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Despite their mistakes in the first half, the Frederick Cadets overcame their struggles, and beat the Franklin Indians, 49-38. That set up a rematch between the No. 5 Cadets, and the No. 1 Linganore Lancers this Friday, for the 3A State semifinal.

“Little bit of, we didn’t know how fast they actually were. Couple mental mistakes on our fault, we kind of started a little slow. Slower than we wanted to.” said Head Coach Kevin Pirri, when talking about the game against Franklin. “Our guys just kept with it. They just kept grinding out when adversity hit, and our guys recovered. That’s kind of been the theme for the whole year.”

“They had a pretty good [running] back, back there.” said senior Chris Metevia, “He was fast, elusive, and he just burnt us man. The way we can stop that, is just rally to the football.”

Frederick know a thing, or two about playing elite running backs in this postseason. They have experience against Damascus’ Dillon Dunathan, and now a win against Rodney Nelson, from Franklin, who would score four touchdowns in their game against Frederick.

This time, the Cadets will prepare for Ethan Arneson, and the overall run game from the Lancers.

“He lets his blocks line up.” said junior Travon Neal, when talking about Linganore’s Ethan Arneson, “His line is really good, and he is patient. He can read his blocks well, and he is able to cut off his blocks really good.”

The last times both teams played each other, Linganore’s defense shined through, restricting the Cadets to only 14 points. This Friday, Frederick will have the chance to build on what they know about the Lancers, and work through the mistakes they’ve made in the past.

“We know Linganore has been a running team.” said senior lineman Adam MoeZaw. “I know after some film analysis they run the ball 84 percent of the time. And they only pass 16. So as long as we stop the run, we believe we’ll be fine.”

“If we can do what we’re supposed to do, and they do what we expect them to do, we’ll be feeling pretty good about it. I just hope that we can stop them a couple more times than like last time.” said Pirri.