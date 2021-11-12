Frederick Cadets focused on next big game against Damascus

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Following a 55-8 win over the North Hagerstown Hubs, the No. 2 Frederick Cadets will host the No. 3 Damascus Hornets, in the second round of the MPSSAA High School Football Playoffs.

Despite a dominant win on the scoresheet, the team has been focused on correcting small mistakes they committed last game, highlighting lapses in focus during the game.

“It could be the defining factor in the first down or the fourth – going our way or something. It could be big – so we need everybody to come to the football.” said senior Chris Metevia. “We gotta get 11 heads to the football, and we gotta play at 100 percent all the way through, even if we are up by 40-50. I feel like we slacked up a little bit at the end there, gave up a score, we wanted the shutout but it is what it is.”

Against a team like Damascus, who have most recently won the 3A state title in 2019, mistakes could be costly. The Hornets are bolstered by junior running back Dillon Dunathan on the offense, and believe they can match up well against the Cadets.

“I think this is a great statement game. If we come out and do what we do on a normal basis, I feel like we’ll come out happy and everybody will see that we’re here.” said senior Arthur Core.

In order for Frederick to have success, Head Coach Kevin Pirri has leaned in on the same message he’s preached to his team from the start of the season; focusing on their own mistakes as opposed to who/what the opponent are doing.

He recognizes this game, and this stage could be a chance for his team to make a statement for years to come that could benefit the program, but immediately he is more focused on preparing for another big moment.

“We’ve had some big games here this year.” said Pirri, “We’re excited to bring in a big crowd again, we’re excited to host, and have parents see what its like on a big stage like this. It’s good for our youth leagues coming up, its good for our school to feel that buzz all day long, its gonna be a lot of fun.”