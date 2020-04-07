Frederick American Little League President Rick Wilson discusses league standstill and new field

Sports
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick American Little League did not play a single home game last season due to their fields being flooded.

This season they were able to build a brand new field with grant money from Little League and Shockley Honda in Frederick, but with the coronavirus shutting down sports for the time being, they might not get to play on the new field this season.

President of Frederick American Little League, Rick Wilson, sat down to chat about what the process was like building the new field and how they are handling the absence of baseball.

