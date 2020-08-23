Frederick American Little League plays first game on new field

FREDERICK, Md.

Frederick American Little League did not play a single home game last season as their field was destroyed by flooding.

The league received funding from Honda and Little League to build their field of dreams that they were set to play on this season until it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Well after months of waiting, they finally got play on their new field in what was their first game of the summer.

Frederick American Little League President, Rick Wilson spoke with WDVM after Saturday’s game saying that it was great to finally get to use the field and that the league plans to play at the field through mid October.