Frederick American Little League Celebrates Opening Day on New Field

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Frederick American Little League has had it rough the past two years, losing their field to inclement weather two years ago, and losing their season to COVID last year.

After the league’s fields were destroyed, Frederick American received a $30,000 grant from Honda USA and Little League to build the field of their dreams, and today they finally got to enjoy it with their Opening Day celebrations.

“Just to be out on the field,” beamed Frederick American Little President, Rick Wilson. “Just to be able to get on the field, to play on the field. It’s beautiful. We’re still working on it and have some things to do but just to be out in the sunshine right now is fantastic.”

The players participated in an entrance parade lead by the Maryland Youth Pipe Band and were individually announced onto the field – just like in the big leagues.

Wilson, and members of his 11 year old “ELKS” team lead the crowd in the Little League Pledge before a ceremonial first pitch was thrown.

The league is also looking for umpires so if interested you can contact Rick Wilson here.