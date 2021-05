FREDERICKSBURG, Va (WDVM) — It was the first home game since changing locations, but the Fredericksburg Nationals came up short, losing to the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-5.

The Fred Nats went up 3-0 after one inning, big thanks to a Jake Randa two-run home run. But after that, it was all Delmarva, outscoring the Nats 7-2 the rest of the way.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday for game two of a six game series.