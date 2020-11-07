Four-star Quince Orchard defensive lineman Marcus Bradley preparing for college

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Quince Orchard high school boasts four of the top 40 football players in Maryland in the 2021 class according to ESPN. Quince Orchard high school senior defensive lineman is a four-star recruit and ranks seventh on that list.

Bradley is the number one defensive tackle in 2021 per ESPN and is the highest ranked player that is not currently committed to a school.

“People tell me all the time. You know, you got it. You got it. You got it,” Bradley said. “So just knowing that it’s like, I’ve played all this football in my life, why not keep going.”

After two years at Dematha, Bradley transferred to Quince Orchard where he starred as a junior. Bradley received an invitation to the Under Armour All-American game, but that has been cancelled and the fall football season has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was tough because during quarantine I’ve been training hard,” Bradley told WDVM. “So not to be able to display all of that and just not being able to go out and play again in front of all the fans and the [Quince Orchard] community, all of that, it was tough.”

In May, Bradley committed to Maryland but decommitted earlier this week. Now, he’s deciding where he’ll play college ball.

“The school for Marcus Bradley, it’s going to be in a great location,” Bradley said. “They’re going to run my type of defense, you know attacking style of play, disruptive defense, it’s going to be a great conference and then a great coach.”

For now, Bradley is waiting to seize his chance to return to the field.

“I know it’s going to go away eventually, so just having a positive mindset that one day I’m going to put my helmet back on,” Bradley said. “I’m going to strap it up again. So just being able to stay ready so you don’t got to get ready.”

He says he’s playing for the people that mean the most to him – his family.

“I could make a change for them, being able to go to the NFL,” Bradley said. “Then from there, being able to take that money and do even more with it to help my family so that’s been the biggest inspiration for me.”

As of Saturday, Bradley has received offers from 37 schools. He tells WDVM that he’ll be watching games this weekend to help him decide on his next school and that he is still watching Maryland to see how its defense plays.