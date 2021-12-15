Four-star athlete Octavian Smith Jr. (Paint Branch high school) signs with Maryland Football

Four-star athlete Octavian Smith Jr. of Paint Branch high school signs with the University of Maryland football program on December 15, 2021.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Paint Branch high school football star Octavian Smith Jr. signed with the University of Maryland on Wednesday morning.

The four-star athlete chose the Terps over Boston College, Northwestern, Penn State and Virginia.

During the 2021 season, Smith led the Panthers to the 4A state quarterfinals. Smith started at quarterback in every game for Paint Branch and also returned kicks and punts. In the past, he has lined up at cornerback, wide receiver and running back. As a senior, he scored 22 total touchdowns. Smith was also named the 4A Montgomery County football player of the year by the county’s coaches.

