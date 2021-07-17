Four injured in shooting outside Nationals Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Saturday night’s Nationals-Padres game was cut short due to a shooting outside of Nationals Park.

According to the DC Police Department in a post on social media, MPD was responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, in which two people were shot outside of the park. The post continued to state that they are currently investigating the situation and that there is no ongoing threat.

DC Police Department came out with an additional post stating that two additional victims walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The Washington Nationals took to social media, stating that the shooting was reported just outside of the Third Base gate. The post continued, letting fans know to exit the ballpark through the center field or right field gates.

The game between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres has been suspended.