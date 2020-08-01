Fort Detrick will host Labor Day Softball Tournament

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Fort Detrick will host their first Labor Day Softball Tournament, from September 4th-6th, 2020 and is inviting local mens’ teams to participate.The tournament is a double-elimination format with a maximum of 16 teams. The entry fee is $250 per team.

All games will take place at the Nallin Farm Pond Recreation Area on Fort Detrick and visitors are required to be vetted prior to entry.

Rob Rodgers, Fort Detrick’s Combined Activities Manager says, “So the huge push to have the tournament i believe was trying to get community teams to compete against military teams in a safe environment, to feel different talents. We do run a league here which consist of military and personnel that work on the installation, we felt maybe to take it to another level, to get the community involved, present a family friendly type event where we could have some softball competition.”