HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) - This will only be the third time that Washington and Tampa Bay have met in the playoffs; the last time being 2005. The playoff series between the teams is split 1-1; with Washington winning the last time, back in 2005.

This is also Tampa Bay's first playoff appearance since 2007; these parallels between franchises sets up for an exciting matchup on Saturday, at FedEx Field.