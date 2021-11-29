Former Washington Football employees protest outside FedEx Field before Monday Night Football game vs. Seahawks

LANDOVER, Md (WDVM) — Monday night was more than just a football game for the Washington Football Team. It was also a night for protest.

Former Washington Football Team employees Melanie Coburn and Megan Imbert led a protest outside the stadium before Washington’s Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. The reason, to protest against the NFL and the team, in hopes that they will release the results of the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s hostile work environment.

Both Coburn and Imbert, along with other protesters, wore burgundy t-shirts with the hashtag “Release The Report.”

“We have over 120 human beings that have been impacted,” said Imbert. “Whether it be sexual harassment, assault. There’s other things we know about that it’s been swept under the rug and they are using us as pawns in this situation, saying they’re protecting us. I’m right here. I welcome them to come have a conversation with me.”

Over a month ago, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned due to emails surfacing about him using offensive language and racist comments in emails that were sent to former Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen. Now, Imbert and Coburn are pushing for the league to release what it has found during it’s investigation.

“My hope is that now, it is in Congress’ hands, they will continue to push for the truth,” said Coburn. The oversight committee has taken interest in this, which has given us encouragement to keep telling this story, to keep pursuing the truth, so that you all, the fans, all the NFL fans, deserve to know the truth.”

Imbert also commented on how she wants to see more people get involved, specifically, the players.

“I’d also like to see alumni players, and even current players potentially start to bring a voice to this, because this does impact them as well. So, I think this is a moment in time that we can’t let pass by.”