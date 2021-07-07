Former Tuscarora star, Obadiah Noel, works out with the Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards invited four prospects for pre-Draft workouts on Wednesday, July 7th; including former Tuscarora Titan, Obadiah Noel.

The UMass Lowell grad led the American East Conference in scoring in his senior season, with 20.3 points per game, adding 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Noel shot .484 from the field in his career, scoring at least 10 points in every game he completed his senior season, including topping 20 points 10 times and 30+ twice

In his media interview following the workout, Obadiah said the Wizards put him through multiple situations; scoring in transition, full court situation, finishing at the rim, a focus on shooting under pressure, playing 1-on-1, and 2-on-2, and emphasizing on the defensive side of the ball.

“Oh man this is big, this is huge.” said Obadiah Noel, “It’s honestly a dream come true, you watch the Washington Wizards on the TV all the time, and just being a local guy, and being around the area – you drive across – around the arena and stuff. This is big. It’s a dream come true, and I’m just enjoying every moment of it.”

His agent, Mike Whitaker, confirms that this was Obadiah’s third workout in the Pre-Draft process. His next workout is on July 9th, with the Sacramento Kings.