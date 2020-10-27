Former Terrapin baseball coach, John Szefc, talks about his time with the Terps, and coaching Brandon Lowe

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – John Szefc is the current head baseball coach at Virginia Tech University. Prior to working with the Hokies, he spent four years with the Terrapins, between 2013 and 2017.

During his time with Maryland, Coach Szefc became the fastest coach to reach 100 career wins mark, and ended a 43-year NCAA Tournament berth drought. His time at Maryland coincided with current Tampa Bay Rays second baseman, Brandon Lowe.

Brandon Lowe is one of two Terrapins currently battling in the World Series for the title; the first time this has happened since 1917. Brandon was a third-round selection in the 2015 MLB Draft, and racked up an All-American selection, while averaging a .348 batting average (a team best), for the Terps in the 2014 season.

“When he was at the college level – he was not that kind of a hitter – he was more of a single-doubles- use the whole field you know gap to gap kind of hitter and now obviously he has turned into be- not just that but he has become a power hitter.” Szefc said. “For a guy that is five foot ten, 175 pounds, you might not see that coming. But, you know you gotta give the rays a lot of credit that they saw it and they developed him, and its been a lot of fun to watch.”

Watch the full interview with Coach John Szefc below: