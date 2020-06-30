Former Redskins coach Joe Bugel passes away at 80

In this Sept. 23, 2007, file photo, Washington Redskins assistant head coach-offensive Joe Bugel looks on during an NFL football game in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Former Redskins coach Joe Bugel passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday.

Bugel was known as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. He was the team’s offensive line coach and offensive coordinator from 1981-1982 before becoming the assistant head coach from 1983-1989.

During that span, Bugel coached under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs and helped the team win two Super Bowls (1982, 1987). In 1990, Bugel was hired as the head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals, where he would coach for four seasons. He eventually came back to Washington in 2004 and was on the coaching staff until 2009.

Overall, Bugel coached an astounding 32 years in the NFL.

